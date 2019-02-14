C.J. Fair: Out Tuesday
Fair (ankle) did not play in Tuesday's win over the Herd.
Fair will now have eight days to heal his troubling ankle injury, with the G League mid-season break giving an extended rest for a variety of key players.
