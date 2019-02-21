Fair (ankle) played 18 minutes in Wednesday's loss to Agua Caliente, finishing the contest with three points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one block and one assist.

Fair missed a handful of games prior to the G League All-Star break, but was able to take the court after the week-long down period. Fair is likely to see more than 18 minutes in the future, but perhaps not enough to warrant much fantasy consideration given the sterling success of JaKarr Sampson and Walter Lemon Jr as of late.