Fair tallied 16 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in the loss Wednesday to the Hustle.

Fair did turn the ball over three times, but that paled in comparison to some of his teammates, as Windy City accumulated a ghastly 27 turnovers throughout the game. Fair has been (pun intended) a fairly productive member of Windy City thus far, averaging 11.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists across six games.