C.J. Fair: Rough shooting game
Fair recorded four points (2-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal during Wednesday's 102-97 victory over Iowa.
The former Syracuse forward had a rough shooting game Wednesday, shooting only 22.2 percent. Fair is capable of scoring in double figures on a consistent basis though, as his season average of 9.7 points indicates.
