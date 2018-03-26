Fair was waived by the Bulls on Monday.

Fair's time with the Bulls lasted just one day, as he was waived in order to make room for the signing of Sean Kilpatrick to a multi-year deal. Fair is yet to make his NBA debut but will likely stay close and continue playing for the Windy City Bulls until that time comes. In 45 G-League appearances this season, Fair averaged 10.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 25.4 minutes per game.