C.J. Leslie: Nearly hits double-double

Leslie tallied nine points (4-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds and a blocked shot in the loss Thursday to the Vipers.

The multi-year G League veteran has seen his minutes rise slightly with the Legends this season, but a lack of scoring has hurt his fantasy value. 13 rebounds is a season-high for Leslie, but he's only played five games to date with Texas as he continues to get accumulated to the power forward position.