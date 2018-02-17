C.J. Watson: Signs with Turkish club
Watson agreed to join Turkish club Muratbey Usak Sportlif Basketbol.
Watson last appeared in the NBA with the Magic in 2016-17, averaging 4.5 points and 1.8 assists across 16.3 minutes, before being cut by the team in July of 2017. It seems unlikely the 33-year-old will attempt to make an NBA comeback.
