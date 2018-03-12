C.J. Wilcox: 17 points in win
Wilcox tallied 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt) and two rebounds during Saturday's 126-122 win over the Hustle.
Saturday's performance was a new season high for Wilcox in the G League this season, passing his previous mark set on Feb. 23 with 13 points. Across seven games played this season, the former Washington guard is averaging 11.3 points and 1.7 rebounds per contest with Santa Cruz.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. Wilcox: Makes first G League appearance of season•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. Wilcox: Assigned to G-League•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. Wilcox: Undergoes knee surgery Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. Wilcox: Not on Wednesday's injury report•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. Wilcox: Ruled out for Wednesday's exhibition•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. Wilcox: Out Sunday vs. Clippers•
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...