Wilcox tallied 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt) and two rebounds during Saturday's 126-122 win over the Hustle.

Saturday's performance was a new season high for Wilcox in the G League this season, passing his previous mark set on Feb. 23 with 13 points. Across seven games played this season, the former Washington guard is averaging 11.3 points and 1.7 rebounds per contest with Santa Cruz.