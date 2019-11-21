C.J. Wilcox: Effective in loss
Wilcox tallied 19 points (6-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal over 34 minutes in Wednesday's loss to Windy City.
Wilcox recorded his second straight start Wednesday, and he responded with 19 points after averaging just 7.2 points per game over the first five contests. It's unclear whether his back-to-back starts signal that he will play a role as a starter going forward, but he was effective in his opportunity Wednesday.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.