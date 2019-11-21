Wilcox tallied 19 points (6-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal over 34 minutes in Wednesday's loss to Windy City.

Wilcox recorded his second straight start Wednesday, and he responded with 19 points after averaging just 7.2 points per game over the first five contests. It's unclear whether his back-to-back starts signal that he will play a role as a starter going forward, but he was effective in his opportunity Wednesday.