C.J. Wilcox: Makes impact on scoreboard
Wilcox had 15 points (3-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four steals, two assists, one rebound and one block over 31 minutes in Friday's G League win against Capital City.
Wilcox had been going through a cold stretch from the floor in recent weeks, but he has now managed to record 15 points in each of the past two games. He's now averaging 11.8 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.
