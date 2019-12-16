Wilcox finished with seven points (3-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and eight rebounds over 32 minutes in Saturday's G League win against Erie.

Wilcox has seen a downtick in scoring over the past two games, but he managed to tally a season-high eight rebounds Saturday. The 28-year-old is averaging 12.6 points and 2.6 rebounds per game this season.