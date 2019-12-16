C.J. Wilcox: Nears double-double
Wilcox finished with seven points (3-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and eight rebounds over 32 minutes in Saturday's G League win against Erie.
Wilcox has seen a downtick in scoring over the past two games, but he managed to tally a season-high eight rebounds Saturday. The 28-year-old is averaging 12.6 points and 2.6 rebounds per game this season.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...