C.J. Wilcox: Progresses to shooting
Wilcox (Achilles) has progressed to shooting, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
Despite waiving him, the Pacers have been helping Wilcox with his recovery. Four months after he tore his right Achilles, Wilcox appears to be making solid progress.
