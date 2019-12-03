C.J. Wilcox: Scores 22 in win
Wilcox tallied 22 points (7-11 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, two steals, two blocks and one rebound over 37 minutes in Monday's win against Rio Grande Valley.
Wilcox topped 20 points for the second time this season as he made 63.6 percent of his three-point attempts Monday. Over the first 10 contests, the 28-year-old is averaging 12.0 points and 2.4 rebounds per game.
