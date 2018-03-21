Williams produced 35 points (13-29 FG, 9-21 3Pt), five assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block during Tuesday's 109-107 win over the Oklahoma City Blue.

Tuesday's scoring performance was a new season high for Williams, as the knocked down nine three-point shots on an astonishing 21 attempts. The 6-5 guard has been inconsistent in his ability to score at a constant rate this season though, as he was coming off back-to-back games in which he scored eight and nine points respectively. Currently, the North Carolina State product is averaging 14.9 points and 3.7 rebounds through 11 games played for Agua Caliente.