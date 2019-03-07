Williams finished Sunday's loss to the Vipers with 21 points (7-17 FG, 5-15 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block.

Williams took a bizarre 15 three-point attempts, nearly doubling his season average through 32 games with the Wolves. The G League veteran has connected a normally-reliable 36.5 percent from deep this year, so it's not entirely surprising to see the final box score Sunday, but even still, a more balanced effort might have helped Williams improve even more upon his 13.4 season average in points.