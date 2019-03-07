C.J. Williams: Makes five of 15 three-point attempts
Williams finished Sunday's loss to the Vipers with 21 points (7-17 FG, 5-15 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block.
Williams took a bizarre 15 three-point attempts, nearly doubling his season average through 32 games with the Wolves. The G League veteran has connected a normally-reliable 36.5 percent from deep this year, so it's not entirely surprising to see the final box score Sunday, but even still, a more balanced effort might have helped Williams improve even more upon his 13.4 season average in points.
More News
-
Timberwolves' C.J. Williams: Active, but doesn't play•
-
Timberwolves' C.J. Williams: Inks two-way deal with Minnesota•
-
C.J. Williams: To be waived by Clippers•
-
Clippers' C.J. Williams: Moderate contributor off bench•
-
Clippers' C.J. Williams: Scores 10 points in Monday's loss•
-
Clippers' C.J. Williams: Set for spot start Monday•
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...