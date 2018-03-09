C.J. Williams: Poor game Thursday
Williams finished with nine points (1-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds and three assists during Thursday's 113-105 win over the visiting Vipers.
This was the third time this season in which Williams has shot below 19 percent, but was able to get to the free-throw line and convert all of his attempts. The former North Carolina State guard is averaging 13.0 points and 3.7 rebounds across 10 games played.
More News
-
Clippers' C.J. Williams: Sent back to G-League•
-
Clippers' C.J. Williams: Six points in spot start•
-
Clippers' C.J. Williams: Will start Wednesday•
-
Clippers' C.J. Williams: Scores 20 points for G League club•
-
Clippers' C.J. Williams: Heads to G League for rehab•
-
Clippers' C.J. Williams: X-rays negative on ankle•
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...