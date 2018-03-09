Williams finished with nine points (1-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds and three assists during Thursday's 113-105 win over the visiting Vipers.

This was the third time this season in which Williams has shot below 19 percent, but was able to get to the free-throw line and convert all of his attempts. The former North Carolina State guard is averaging 13.0 points and 3.7 rebounds across 10 games played.