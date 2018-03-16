C.J. Williams: Season high in loss
Williams recorded 26 points (10-19 FG, 6-11 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal during Thursday's 108-104 loss at South Bay.
Williams' 26 points Thursday were a new season high for the guard who has been an inconsistent scorer for Aqua Caliente this season. The 28-year-old's average of 14.2 points per game may seem impressive but that is usually due to Williams having a great game, commonly reaching the 20-point mark, followed by a very poor game in single digits.
