Williams is expected to be waived by the Clippers, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Williams was on a two-way contract with the Clippers last season and ultimately appeared in 38 games for the team. The 28-year-old ended up playing a quality supporting role in Los Angeles next season, averaging 5.5 points per game off the bench, and he should be able to latch onto another franchise before the start of training camp.