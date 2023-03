Pacheco managed 16 points (6-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 30 minutes in Mexico City's 116-104 loss to Stockton on Friday.

Pacheco had returned from an extended absence due to a foot injury in Monday's contest against Birmingham but had gone scoreless in both that game and Wednesday's first matchup against Stockton. However, the 24-year-old closed out the regular campaign with an encouraging effort Friday, putting together his best scoring effort since Jan. 8.