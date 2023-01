Pacheco compiled five points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, a rebound and a steal in 24 minutes during Thursday's 98-95 win over the Blue.

Pacheco has topped 20 minutes of playing time in his last three appearances, and he posted a season-high five points Thursday despite an inefficient showing from the floor. He's averaging 2.5 points and 4.5 assists in 22.5 minutes per game to begin the regular season.