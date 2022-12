Pacheco generated 10 points (3-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 14 minutes during Wednesday's 124-110 win over the Raptors 905.

Pacheco was held scoreless in his last appearance, but he scored in double figures for the first time since Nov. 26 during Wednesday's victory. He's been held in check in December, as he's averaged just 4.8 points in 11.3 minutes per game over six appearances.