Pacheco totaled 10 points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, an assist and a steal in 20 minutes during Thursday's 108-93 win over the Hustle.

Pacheco has played at least 20 minutes in each of his G League appearances this year, and he's now scored in double figures in back-to-back games. He's averaging 10.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 25.4 minutes per game this season.