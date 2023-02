Pacheco posted nine points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 20 minutes in the Capitanes' 114-110 win over the Legends on Sunday.

Pacheco checked in second on the Capitanes bench in scoring behind Alfonzo McKinnie. The 23-year-old Brazilian has drawn seven starts this season overall, but he's likely to remain in a relatively modest reserve role most nights and is averaging 7.3 points, 3.3 assists and 2.1 rebounds across 25.1 minutes over 15 games overall.