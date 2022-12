Pacheco generated 14 points (5-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and a block in 40 minutes during Saturday's 128-103 loss to Lakeland.

The Capitanes didn't utilize many players Saturday, which allowed Pacheco to see plenty of minutes and score in double figures for the first time in nearly two weeks. He's now averaging 7.5 points, 3.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 23.3 minutes per game this season.