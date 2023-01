Pacheco generated five points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five rebounds and two steals in 23 minutes during Saturday's 91-86 win over Austin.

Pacheco scored 20-plus points in back-to-back games earlier this month, but he's now been held to single-digit scoring totals in three consecutive appearances. The 23-year-old is averaging 7.0 points and 3.4 assists in 25.6 minutes per game during the regular season.