Homesley logged 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt), five rebounds, two steals and two blocks over 33 minutes in Thursday's 124-113 loss to the Vipers.

Homesley has had fairly limited production early in the G League season, but he posted a season-high 18 points in Thursday's defeat. He's now averaging 8.2 points and 3.9 rebounds over 23.8 minutes per contest this year.