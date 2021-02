Homesley logged two points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one assist over 17 minutes in Friday's 138-126 win over Raptors 905.

Although Homesley started Friday's game, he failed to generate much production for the BayHawks. He didn't convert on any of his field goal attempts and wasn't effective in other areas. However, the team relied on its bench Friday as Erie rode a strong fourth quarter to a win.