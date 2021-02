Homesley compiled nine points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five assists, four rebounds, four steals and one block over 30 minutes in Monday's 115-110 win over Delaware.

Homesley has started four of the first eight games of the G League season, and he was relatively productive on both sides of the ball as a starter Monday. The 24-year-old has been somewhat inconsistent this year, averaging 7.1 points and 3.1 rebounds over 22.6 minutes per contest.