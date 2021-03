Homesley posted 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), six rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block over 32 minutes in Friday's 130-124 loss to Westchester.

Homesley started the final game of the regular season for the BayHawks, but he wasn't particularly efficient from the floor. However, he still scored in double figures while leading the team in steals. He's now averaging 9.3 points and 4.2 rebounds over 24.9 minutes per game this season.