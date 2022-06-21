Swanigan's alma mater, Purdue, announced in a statement that the 25-year-old passed away Monday.

After a standout two-year career at Purdue, the 6-foot-9 big man was selected by the Trail Blazers with the 26th overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft. He proceeded to spend three seasons in the NBA, appearing in 75 games between stops in Portland and Sacramento while averaging 2.3 points and 2.9 rebounds in 8.7 minutes per contest. Swanigan hadn't appeared professionally at any level since opting out of joining the Trail Blazers at the NBA bubble in Orlando for the restart of the 2019-20 season two summers ago.