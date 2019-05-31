Cam Reddish: To undergo minor surgery
Reddish is scheduled to undergo a minor surgery for a core muscle injury and will be out for six weeks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
This surgery is to help fix a problem that Reddish, who is expected to be a lottery pick this summer, apparently was suffering from during his time at Duke. The procedure is expected to leave him fully healthy, so there should be no long-term concerns as a result.
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...