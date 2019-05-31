Cam Reddish: To undergo minor surgery

Reddish is scheduled to undergo a minor surgery for a core muscle injury and will be out for six weeks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

This surgery is to help fix a problem that Reddish, who is expected to be a lottery pick this summer, apparently was suffering from during his time at Duke. The procedure is expected to leave him fully healthy, so there should be no long-term concerns as a result.

Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...