Reynolds put up 16 points (7-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Thursday's 104-102 G League win over Lakeland.

Reynolds is off to a hot start so far in the G League, averaging 19.0 points through two games. The 26-year-old last appeared in the NBA in the 2018-2019 season.