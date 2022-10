McGriff returns to Greensboro after a strong 2021-22 G League season appearing in 29 games including three games in the NBA.

McGriff averaged 12.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game for Greensboro in 2021-22, averaging 23.5 minutes primarily off the bench. The forward also appeared in three games in the NBA in 2021-22, averaging 4.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 15.3 minutes.