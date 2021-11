McGriff posted 12 points (3-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and three assists in 22 minutes during Saturday's 97-94 loss to the Birmingham Squadron.

After scoring just two points in Greensboro's opener, McGriff scored in double figures Saturday. Despite the solid scoring output, the 6-foot-7 forward went 0-for-4 from three, and through two games, he is shooting just 33.3 percent from the field.