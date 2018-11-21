Cameron Oliver: Double-double in Tuesday win
Oliver compiled 13 points, 15 rebounds, two assists and a block during the Tuesday win over the Charge.
Oliver came off the bench and posted a double-double, but it was his performance Saturday, where he scored 20 points against Raptors 905, that is particularly intriguing for a player of his size. Oliver will continue to come off the bench, but there's an opportunity for him to crack the starting lineup if he continues this level of play.
More News
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.