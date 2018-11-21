Oliver compiled 13 points, 15 rebounds, two assists and a block during the Tuesday win over the Charge.

Oliver came off the bench and posted a double-double, but it was his performance Saturday, where he scored 20 points against Raptors 905, that is particularly intriguing for a player of his size. Oliver will continue to come off the bench, but there's an opportunity for him to crack the starting lineup if he continues this level of play.

