Oliver tallied 22 points (9-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals, one assist and one blocked shot in the win Monday over the Blue.

Oliver was arguably the team's most efficient player Monday, posting a double-double while nearly leading the team in scoring. Oliver is shooting a putrid 28.2 percent from long distance, but that number will likely rise closer to his career average (34.6 percent) as the season progresses.