Cameron Oliver: Flirts with triple-double
Oliver scored 15 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and registered 14 rebounds along with nine assists and a block across 33 minutes Saturday against Greensboro.
Oliver came within one assist of a triple-double, piecing together a stellar final line in a 108-86 victory over the Swarm. The 6-8 forward has been one of his team's top contributors this season, averaging 16.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists over 19 contests.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.