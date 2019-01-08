Oliver scored 15 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and registered 14 rebounds along with nine assists and a block across 33 minutes Saturday against Greensboro.

Oliver came within one assist of a triple-double, piecing together a stellar final line in a 108-86 victory over the Swarm. The 6-8 forward has been one of his team's top contributors this season, averaging 16.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists over 19 contests.