Cameron Oliver: Narrowly misses double-double
Oliver tallied 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one block off the bench during Wednesday's 118-112 loss at Windy City.
The 21-year-old narrowly missed a double-double Wednesday, needing only one more rebound. Through two different teams this season, Oliver is averaging 11.0 points and 6.7 rebounds per contest in his first season in the G-League.
