Oliver finished Friday's loss to the Skyforce with 28 points (11-14 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks.

Friday's line was one of the more productive ones of the season for the big man, as Oliver has routinely thrown together double-doubles, but not with this type of explosive scoring. A 77.4 percent free throw percentage might be one of the best areas of improvement for Oliver in his second G League season, and despite his height (6-8), the 23-year-old makes for an intriguing fantasy play at the center position.