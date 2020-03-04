Cameron Payne: Another big game Wednesday
Payne scored 36 points (15-25 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT) in a G League win over Austin on Wednesday.
The former NBA lottery pick continues to overmatch G League opponents, and he is now averaging 23.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 2.1 steals on the season. Payne has been even better over his last five games, posting per-game averages of 27.4 points, 6.6 boards and 8.4 dimes.
