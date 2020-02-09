Payne totaled 43 points (17-24 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT) in a win over Iowa on Saturday.

Payne rode a hot hand to the first 40-point game of his G League career. After shooting just 12-for-36 (33.3 percent) over his previous two games. the 2005 lottery pick was nearly unstoppable from the field, making 17-of-24 shots, including 6-of-10 from beyond the arc. If he is able to sustain similar production over an extended stretch, Payne could catch of the eye of NBA squads in search of a playmaker with scoring upside.