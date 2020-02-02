Play

Payne totaled 16 points (5-17 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and dished 12 assists in Saturday's loss to Austin.

Payne struggled with his shot for the first time since joining the Legends, but he made up for it by totaling a season-high 12 assists en route to his first double-double of the campaign. The 2015 lottery pick has started each of the last two games and figures to maintain the role as long as he continues to produce.

