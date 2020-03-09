Cameron Payne: Notches double-double Sunday
Payne scored 22 points (8-23 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and collected eight rebounds along with 10 assists in a loss to Agua Caliente on Sunday.
Payne was far from efficient from the field, but he made up for missing 15 shots by contributing both as a rebounder and as a passer. He also collected three steals and one block but committed six turnovers. The 25-year-old is averaging 23.2 points, 4.9 boards and 8.0 dimes in 15 games with Texas this season.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...