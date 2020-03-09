Payne scored 22 points (8-23 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and collected eight rebounds along with 10 assists in a loss to Agua Caliente on Sunday.

Payne was far from efficient from the field, but he made up for missing 15 shots by contributing both as a rebounder and as a passer. He also collected three steals and one block but committed six turnovers. The 25-year-old is averaging 23.2 points, 4.9 boards and 8.0 dimes in 15 games with Texas this season.