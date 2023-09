The Spurs waived Payne on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Had he stuck around in San Antonio, Payne may have had a chance to open the season as Tre Jones' top backup, but the franchise is going in a new direction and has several young candidates to fill the role, including Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley. Payne will presumably seek to join a contending team as he heads to the open market.