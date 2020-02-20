Payne scored 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt) and dished 11 assists in Wednesday's loss to South Bay.

In what was a forgettable contest for Texas -- they were blown out by 42 points -- Payne at least provided some excitement with second double-double of the campaign. The former first-round NBA draft pick has shown well in eight G League games with Texas, averaging 20.5 points and 6.8 assists per contest.