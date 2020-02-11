Play

Payne scored 28 points (11-29 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FG) while collecting seven rebounds, five assists and seven steals in Monday's loss to Salt Lake City.

Though he was far from efficient from the field, Payne impressed with a performance that included season highs in both boards and thefts. Over his last two games, the Murray State product is averaging 35.5 points and 5.0 steals.

