Payne scored 18 points (8-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt) and totaled 19 assists along with 10 rebounds in Saturday's G League win over Northern Arizona.

Payne has been excellent since returning to the G League on Jan. 26, but he took his performance to a new level Saturday, setting a career high in assists while notching his first triple-double. The former NBA lottery pick is averaging 22.1 points, 4.5 boards, 7.8 dimes and 2.3 steals in 12 contests with Texas this season.