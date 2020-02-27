Payne scored 22 points (9-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), adding five rebounds, eight assists, two steals and two blocks in a victory over Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday.

Payne was a factor on both ends of the floor Wednesday, tying his season high in blocks and notching multiple steals for the eighth straight game. In 10 contests this season, he is averaging 21.7 points, 7.1 assists and 2.3 steals per game.