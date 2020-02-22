Cameron Payne: Pours in 33 points Friday
Payne scored 33 points (12-21 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and tallied seven rebounds along with six assists in a loss to Rio Grande Valley on Friday.
After an uncharacteristic low-scoring game in his last contest, Payne got back on track Friday, notching his second-best point total of the season. The 25-year-old has scored at least 28 points in three of his last four contests and is averaging 21.9 points in nine G League games this season.
