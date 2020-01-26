Cameron Payne: Resurfaces in G League
Payne entered the G League's available player pool Saturday and was claimed off waivers by the Texas Legends.
Payne makes his return to the G League after an abbreviated stint in the Chinese Basketball Association with the Shanxi Loongs, who released him earlier this month. A veteran of 153 regular-season appearances at the NBA level, the 25-year-old will look to reboot his career in the G League. Expect him to debut for the Legends as soon as their game Wednesday against the Hustle.
More News
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.