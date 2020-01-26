Payne entered the G League's available player pool Saturday and was claimed off waivers by the Texas Legends.

Payne makes his return to the G League after an abbreviated stint in the Chinese Basketball Association with the Shanxi Loongs, who released him earlier this month. A veteran of 153 regular-season appearances at the NBA level, the 25-year-old will look to reboot his career in the G League. Expect him to debut for the Legends as soon as their game Wednesday against the Hustle.